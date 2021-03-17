Kalei Mau set to return to Philippines, rejoin F2 in PVL debut

KALEI Mau is set to return to the Philippines later this month ahead of the Premier Volleyball League restart.

Mau, who is in Hawaii, announced on Twitter she will rejoin F2 Logistics at the end of March as the Cargo Movers prepare for their first stint in the PVL after the transfer from the Philippine Superliga.

"Hi to all my Philippines volleyball fans! Many of you are wondering if I will return to play in the upcoming conference with F2 Logistics in the PVL. The answer is YES!" The Filipina-American wrote.

"I'm preparing for my return at the end of this month. Enjoying my last weeks in my beautiful Hawaii."

F2 Logistics is making its PVL debut in the Open Conference expected to start in May at the Inspire Sports Academy.

Mau's teammates Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Kianna Dy, Des Cheng, Kim Fajardo and Dawn Macandili are also set to rekindle their college rivalries against former Ateneo stars Valdez and Jia Morado of Open Conference titlist Creamline.

Mau signed with F2 Logistics in 2019 and helped the team win two titles in her first two conferences before the 2020 Grand Prix was scrapped by the COVID-19 outbreak.