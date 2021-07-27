Jovie Prado makes most of rare start for Sta. Lucia

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Jovie Prado shone as a starter after coming off the bench in Sta. Lucia’s first four matches, helping the Lady Realtors notch their second win, a four-setter over Black Mamba Army on Monday.

The Arellano standout has 17 points to lead all scorers as Sta. Lucia improved its record to 2-3 in the PVL Open.

Sta. Lucia has to win its remaining matches in the 10-team tournament to keep its semifinal hopes alive.

“Pinu-push ko rin yung sarili ko na mapasok sa first six,” said Prado.

“Nakatatlong talo na kami so kailangan naming kumilos nang maayos. Kailangan naming habulin na at least makapasok kami ng top four,” added the 24-year-old outside hitter.

“Given na na nandiyan yung pressure pero kailangan mag laro pa rin kami as a team so inenjoy ko lang din gaya ng mga last game ko.”

Lady Realtors coach Eddieson Orcullo was relieved his plan worked. Prado came up strong as a starting outside hitter, assigning MJ Phillips to opposite, while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas came off the bench.

“Si Jovie kasi isa sa mga may potential na players, so given na siya yung pamatay sunog 'pag ka ipapasok siya,” Orcullo said. “Medyo kailangan talaga nating gamitan ng matinding adjustments e. Nag pay off naman, nakita natin kung paano siya lumaban.”

It is uncertain if she would retain the starting spot, but Prado vowed her drive will stay the same.

“Siguro kung ipapasok 'man ako ulit or hindi, susuportahan ko pa rin sila sa loob kahit nasa labas ako kasi alam ko yung feeling na naglalaro kailangan ng nag che-cheer up sa kanila,” she said.

