Jovelyn Gonzaga-led Army faces revamped Petro Gazz in PVL

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte— Jovelyn Gonzaga and Black-Mamba Army face a Petro Gazz squad on Sunday in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The match is set at 3 pm.

Gonzaga refused to make an early assessment of the Lady Troopers after a very short preparation for the tournament.

“Yung progress kasi namin medyo hindi rin natin masasabi na ganun din kaconsistent kasi yun nga, yung team late na rin nabuo maraming process yung nangyari bago mafinalize yung team,” the 29-year-old Gonzaga said.

“Me and ate Ging Balse galing kami sa schooling and meron kaming teammates na na-assign sa swabbing so medyo watak watak talaga kami.”

Gonzaga returns to the court with holdovers Ging Balse-Pabayo, Royse Tubino, Sarah Jane Gonzales, Jem Guttierez and Angela Nunag as well as newcomers Audrey Paran, Anne Esguerra, Tin Francisco and Fen Emnas.

“More on excitement yung nararamdaman ko kasi given na may pandemic ongoing pa rin so wala tayong audience masyado and tayo-tayo may proper protocols na susundin,” she said. “Excited ako sa anumang maaring mangyayari na first time ulit natin matuloy yung liga.”

Petro Gazz parades new trio Myla Pablo, Ces Molina and Grethcel Soltones.

The Angels also signed libero Kath Arado, Mean Mendrez and middle blockers Ria Meneses, Remy Palma and Seth Rodriguez in the off season, while last year’s recruits Jerrili Malabanan and Ivy Perez could finally make their debut for head coach Arnold Laniog.

Choco Mucho faces BaliPure in PVL 2021 debut

The Flying Titans and Water Defenders face off at 6 p.m.

Choco Mucho trio Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Bea De Leon are joined in their second PVL season by setter Deanna Wong and Ponggay Gaston and seasoned libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla.

The Flying Titans also acquired NCAA champions Regine Arocha and Necole Ebuen from Arellano University.

BaliPure will again have go to scorer Grazielle , with new recruits Judith Abil, Bern Flora, Gyra Barroga, Alina Bicar, Gen Casugod, Roselle Baliton and libero Carly Hernandez.

Coach John Abella was pleased with the progress after a month-long training in San Fernando, Pampanga, and the Water Defenders have an initial goal of making it to the semifinals.

“Para kaming nasa Palarong Pambansa na kami kami lang nagkikita nasa iisang kwarto lang kami and umaga, tanghali, gabi talagang kami magkikita, maguusap,” he said. “We want to make it to the Final Four pero we’ll take it one game at a time kasi puro bata pero sabi ko sa kanila: if we win one or two games maganda kasi yung momentum nasa amin.”

