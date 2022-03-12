Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gonzaga, Bautista out of Army lineup; Cainglet back in Creamline

    2 hours ago
    Jovelyn Gonzaga Army
    Jovelyn Gonaga is focusing on the Philippine beach volleyball team.
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    JOVELYN Gonzaga and Nene Bautista were the biggest omissions to the Black Mamba-Army roster for the upcoming 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

    Both Gonzaga and Bautista were included to the national beach volleyball team pool and were seen training with Sisi Rondina as they prepare for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

    The Lady Troopers, however, won't be shortchanged as they welcome Michelle Morente, Aiko Urdas, Ivy Perez, Javen Sabas, and former NCAA MVP Necole Ebuen to their roster.

    Veterans Mary Jean Balse, Joanne Bunag, and Honey Royse Tubino will lead the fort for Black Mamba-Army which is aiming to improve on its 5-13 card in the Open Conference last year.

      Creamline lineup

      Fille Cainglet Creamline

      Meanwhile, Fille Cainglet-Cayetano marks her return to Creamline.

      The 32-year-old open hitter last suited up for the Cool Smashers in the 2019 Open Conference and will reunite with Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza as they aim to rebound from their runner-up finish last year.

