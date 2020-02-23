LOOK: Jia Morado shows off ball control in preseason training

JIA Morado is gearing up for a tough stint as Creamline seeks redemption in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

The former Ateneo star setter posted another training video on social media, this time showing her during back set drills, nailing consecutive sets to the target.

The video posted on Twitter had around 242,000 views, 24.3k likes and 4, 673 retweets as of this writing.

The PVL Best setter also posted a training video last week, with the caption: “Kobe Bryant once said “I never get bored with the basics.” It has reached over 660, 000 views, 54.3k likes and 10.2k retweets.

Creamline is looking to regain the Reinforced Conference title after losing to Petro Gazz last season.