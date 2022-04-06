'Gifted' Jia de Guzman insists Creamline's setting can still be better

EXCELLENT as her playmaking is, Jia de Guzman believes that Creamline's setters could still do a better job heading into Game Two of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Finals.

Jia de Guzman yet satisfied

"Kyle [Negrito] and I, as setters of Creamline, we know how deep our lineup is in terms of spikers. But yung pag-distribute today, we could do better next game and yun yung something na paghahandaan namin tomorrow," she said.

De Guzman set the table for the Cool Smashers with her 39 excellent sets and 15 excellent digs in their four-set Game One win on Wednesday.

It led to Creamline's firepower manifesting its full potential with its 76 attacks led by 24 from Alyssa Valdez and 23 from Tots Carlos.

De Guzman may shy away from giving that credit to the setters, but coach Sherwin Meneses thinks otherwise, lauding the 26-year-old setter for a job well done all-conference long.

"Si Jia naman talaga, bigyan mo ng pangit o maganda na receive, napapaganda niya eh. Pero credit din dun sa mga receiver especially sa libero namin. Medyo mga crucial yung mga serve ng kabila eh," he said.

"Ang gusto lang naman namin ay mataas yung bola at di maka-ace. Yung kay Jia, talagang gifted child na yung Jia eh. Talagang kokontrolin na lang nung receiver."

Game One is done now and De Guzman chooses to focus on what's next as the Cool Smashers aim to sweep this best-of-three affair this Friday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

"I guess pressure-wise, it shouldn't be on us," she said. "We'll just take it as another game against PetroGazz. We'll do our homework again, go back to training tomorrow, do our best to recover before the game on Friday."

