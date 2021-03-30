Jho Maraguinot the newest addition to Perlas Spikers ahead of PVL Open

JHO Maraguinot has joined the Perlas Spikers ahead of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference set in May at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The team on Tuesday posted a video of Maraguinot waving behind Perlas Spikers officials Charo Soriano and Rye Sordan, a day after the held a guessing game about the team's new signing.

With Maraguinot joining the first professional volleyball league in the country, the outside hitter dubbed as the "Eagle Claw" will no longer be able to return to Ateneo for her unfinished final playing year.

UAAP Season 82 was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old spiker was part of Ateneo's unbeaten UAAP team in 2015 and also won silver medals in Seasons 78 and 79.

Ateneo missed the Final Four in 2018, the same year Maraguinot played for Sta. Lucia in the Philippine Superliga. She skipped the 2019 UAAP season when Kat Tolentino, Bea De Leon and Maddie Madayag led the Lady Eagles to the championship.

Maraguinot teams up with Nicole Tiamzon, Kathy Bersola, Heather Guino-o and setter Jem Ferrer at Perlas, which also signed up middle blockers Cherry Nunag and Czarina Carandang, setter Gel Cayuna as well as liberos Thang Ponce and Jellie Tempiatura