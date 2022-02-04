Jerry Yee back at helm of Petro Gazz ahead of PVL season

JERRY Yee is once again calling the shots for the Petro Gazz Angels in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference set on March 16.

Jerry Yee back as Petro Gazz coach

Petro Gazz team manager Camille Cruz bared to Spin.ph that Yee is back as their head coach, while Arnold Laniog will work as his assistant.

“Coach Jerry is back leading the staff starting this year, as head coach,” said Cruz.

“We do the reshuffle of our coaching staff from time-to-time just to somehow adjust and try out different approaches especially starting off with another relatively new lineup this year, but with more familiar faces.”

Yee was Petro Gazz’s pioneer coach when the franchise entered the volleyball scene in 2018. He steered the team to a semifinals appearance in the 2018 Open Conference before he was promoted as team consultant from 2019 to 2021.

Laniog was Yee’s assistant back in 2018 before he got promoted as head coach in the 2019 PVL season, where he steered the Angels to back-to-back Finals appearances including a Reinforced Conference championship, and brought home a bronze medal in last year’s Open Conference bubble in Ilocos Norte.

Cruz said the management and coaching staff came up with a mutual decision after several meetings.

“We'll still have the same coaching staff so there shouldn't be any problem,” she said.

Interestingly, Yee’s high school players from California Precision Sports beat the star-studded Petro Gazz in five sets in the Philippine National Volleyball Champions League last November in Lipa, Batangas.

Yee will coach mainstays Myla Pablo, Grethcel Soltones, Remy Palma and Chie Saet and new recruits MJ Phillips, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Nicole Tiamzon, Bang Pineda as well as returning players Djanel Cheng, Jonah Sabete and Cienne Cruz in their bid to surpass last year’s third place finish.

