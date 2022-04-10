Jema Galanza savors redemption after below-par 2021 season

JEMA Galanza has held herself to high standards since winning Season MVP honors in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

That's why her inconsistent showing in Creamline's runner-up finish in the 2021 PVL Open Conference left a bad taste in her mouth. So much so that she vowed to redeem herself this season.

"Medyo off yung season ko last year," she said. "Sabi ko ngayong taon, babawi talaga ako sa team kasi ang laki talaga nung kulang ko sa team last year. So sabi ko ngayon babawi ako nang sobra."

Jema walked the talk

Galanza walked the talk, standing out as Creamline reclaimed the 2022 PVL Open Conference title via an eight-game unbeaten run capped by a two-game sweep of Petro Gazz in the finals.

Her 17.0 point average in the championship series was just the perfect complement for Season MVP Tots Carlos and Finals MVP Alyssa Valdez as the Cool Smashers imposed their will on the Angels.

Redemption still feels surreal for the former Adamson outside hitter.

"Sobrang happy. As in di ko talaga alam sasabihin ko kanina. Natutulala ako. Tinitignan ko lang yung mga tao na totoo na pala, Creamline na talaga yung nag-champion," she said.

"Sobrang happy talaga at worth it lahat ng pagod namin. Bawing-bawi talaga yung nangyari last year."

