Hurting Jema Galanza still makes presence felt off Creamline bench

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Jema Galanza continues to make a big impact for Creamline in her new role off the bench in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

After starting in their first two games, Galanza came off the bench and was even supposed to play limited action for the Cool Smashers due to hurting right knee on Thursday, with Tots Carlos taking her place in the starting unit.

“I think hindi talaga ako palalaruin and ayun nga sabi ready lang ako. Kung ano 'mang sabihin ng coaches gagawin ko lang naman. So I think lalaro naman talaga ako if ever kailangan,” said the reigning Open Conference MVP after their come-from-behind five set win over Army.

“Every time na tatalon sumasakit siya (right knee) so natatakot lang din naman yung mga coaches na i-pwersa siya so baka kung ano pa mangyari but hindi naman siya malala. Kailangan lang talagang ma-balance yung rest saka yung training,” she added.

Black Mamba-Army shocked Creamline, winning two of the first three sets to move a inch closer from pulling an upset.

But Galanza refused to go down without a fight for the Cool Smashers.

The Adamson standout started for Creamline in the fourth set and sparked her team’s comeback to force a decider, where Alyssa Valdez delivered the game-winning attack for their third straight victory.

Carlos shone on her first start for the Cool Smashers with season-high 26 points, while Galanza fired three aces for seven points but her impact inside the court was the game-changer for Assistant coach Sherwin Meneses.

“Siya yung number one na major adjustment.

Cinontinue lang namin yung last game with Tots siguro yung mga break kasi hindi napunta sa amin kaya siyempre balik kami sa basic nandun sa loob si Jema,” Meneses said. “Nagbunga naman yung gamble namin kasi nagpapainit pa lang si Jema e.”

The do-it-all outside hitter admitted her right knee is not yet 100 percent but she’s always ready to provide what Creamline needs from her.

“Focus lang ako [sabi] nila coach na parang 'pag kailangan ready lagi mag contribute and ayun lang naman talaga yung kailangan kong gawin and I think lahat naman ginawa yung best nila. Talagang na-short lang nung umpisa,” she said.

Galanza is also grateful to see the Cool Smashers’ deep spikers rotation with Valdez, Carlos and Michele Gumabao in their ‘three-peat’ bid this bubble conference.

“Sobrang mapapanatag ka talaga na alam mong kaya nilang mag contribute, na kaya nilang pumuntos and kahit sinong i-pasok naman talagang alam [kong] kaya naming manalo,” she concluded.

