Jeanette Panaga ankle sprain dampens Creamline win vs Army

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Jeanette Panaga sprained her right ankle after an awkward landing from a block in the crucial part of Creamline’s five-set win over Black Mamba-Army on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The Cool Smashers were able to pull off a come-from-behind 20-25, 25-15, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13 victory for the early 3-0 lead in the Premier Volleyball League.

Jeanette Panaga injury update

However, Panaga hurt her right ankle from a block attempt when Jeannie Delos Reyes tied the fifth set at 13.

Celine Domingo checked in for Panaga, while Alyssa Valdez provided the game winning attacks to stretch their winning streak to 23 games dating back to August 11, 2019.

The middle blocker had nine points before suffering the injury.

Creamline assistant coach Sherwin Meneses hopes Panaga’s injury is nothing serious but he said his team has a deep bench in case the middle blocker will miss Sunday’s game against PLDT.

“Fine naman, walang problema kasi same lang naman ang training ng lahat ng middle namin so hindi naman kami sobrang magaadjust ayun nga deep bench kami,” Meneses said. “Pero siyempre hopefully makarecover siya agad.”

Panaga was on a wheelchair after the match.

