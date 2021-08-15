Jasmine Nabor thrilled to get big win over idol Jia Morado

LAOAG, Ilocos Norte — Chery Tiggo setter Jasmine Nabor is elated to bag the PVL Open Conference title opposite her idol Jia Morado of Creamline.

“Doon pa lang na magkatapat kami sa championship sobrang sarap na sa feeling kasi siyempre isa siya sa iniidolo ko tapos siya yung best setter talaga,” said Nabor.

Nabor’s numbers paled in comparison to Morado, making 34 excellent sets against 47 from the multi-titled playmaker.

But the Crossovers claimed the title in the end, with Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat leading the way as the Crossovers overcame the star-studded Cool Smashers on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra.

Nabor said she was determined to play her best and she hopes she impressed Morado too.

“Sobrang nainspire ako kaya palagi gusto ko magkatapat kami sa championship. Gusto ko din mainspire siya sa akin every time na magkakatapat kami,” Nabor said.

The 23-year-old Nabor credited the Cherry Tiggo hitters for making her job much easier, especially with the cramped schedule that prevented them practicing before matches.

“Kahit anong hagis at kahit anong ibatong bola sa kanila panget man o maganda makikita mo talaga na sobrang gusto nilang patayin yung bola,” Nabor said.

Jasmine Nabor

“Ang sarap lang din talaga sa feeling na nakikita mo sa bawat isa yung tiwala nung mga pumapalo para sa akin.”

Nabor noted that while she had been teammates with Jaja since college at National University and she has played fairly well with other hitters Dindin, Shaya Adorador and Mylene Paat in the elimination round. But they needed some fine tuning for each match, and were left to just study videos due to the tight schedule.

“Sunod sunod yung games wala na kaming time para mapractice yung connection namin so dinadaan na lang namin na panoorin yung every game namin, paguusap namin so kapag sa game,” Nabor said.

