Nabor in awe of teammate Jaja's vast improvement from NU days

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte – Chery Tiggo setter Jasmine Nabor polished her connection with Jaja Santiago overnight to outlast Choco Mucho in a no-tomorrow Game 3 and barge into the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Finals.

Nabor admitted losing her connection with the 6-foot-5 middle blocker in the first two semifinal games, which her team and the Flying Titans split that paved the way for the rubber match.

“Sobrang wala kaming connection sa isa’t isa, tapos kagabi nag-usap kami at saka kanina na kailangan yung connection namin nandon sa Game (Three),” she said. “Kapag maganda connection namin, mas maganda yung pagbigay ko sa iba ng bola kasi minsan laging sumasabay sa kanya yung blockers so sobrang importante na magkaroon kami ng connection.”

Santiago motivated Nabor and the Crossovers to just play their game, while she’ll take matters into her own hands.

“Kasi nung mga past few games parang hindi kami nagtutugma ni Jasmine. Bago kami mag start ng laro kahit anong bigay sa akin ni Jasmine papaluin ko, kaya sabi ko kahit anong mangyari kakapitan namin ito,” she said.

“Kanina iniisip ko lang sa loob ng court na sa lahat ng galaw ko God is with me. Kahit sa mga teammates ko, sinasabi ko gumalaw lang tayo, mag trabaho tayo. God is in control.”

And it worked as the 6-foot-5 middle blocker scored 17 and Nabor distributed 28 excellent sets on top of three aces to knock out Choco Mucho in three sets on Tuesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

NU connection

Nabor is in awe of the vast improvement of her National University teammate from playing for Ageo Medics in the Japan V League for the past three years, which she treats as a challenge to level up her game.

“Sobrang laki na ng improvement niya. Kumbaga mas nacha-challenge ako kasi may mga fast plays na siya, so mas natututo ako simula nung nagsama kami ulit,” she said. ”Yung pagiging leader niya talaga sobrang nadadala niya kami.”

Chery Tiggo takes on defending champion Creamline in a best-of-three championship series starting on Wednesday.

Aside from the first title duel of Santiago and Alyssa Valdez, Nabor will face her idol in Jia Morado.

And she’s eager to prove herself by showing her improvement.

“Magtatapat na naman kami ulit. Ang sarap sa feeling na makakatapat ko siya sa championship pa,” Nabor said. “Gusto ko din na may mapatunayan ako sa sarili ko, gusto ko din na ma-inspire siya sa akin, kumbaga may improvement na nangyari simula nung nagkatapat kami.”

