Jaja gets back at Alyssa years after twice-to-beat NU lost to Ateneo

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Jaja Santiago finally won a title against college rival Alyssa Valdez, who described the 6-foot-5 middle blocker’s talent as god-like.

Jaja and her elder sister Dindin fueled Chery Tiggo in its fightback from two sets down to dethrone Valdez’s Creamline and bring home the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference title on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

After celebrating with their teammates, Jaja and Dindin rushed to Creamline’s bench to show respect and hug Valdez and their former teammate in Risa Sato.

For Jaja, the 6-foot-5 middle blocker, who never won a UAAP title for National University, it felt amazing winning the maiden professional title against the former Ateneo superstar.

Jaja Santiago vs Alyssa Valdez rivalry

It healed their wounds from the UAAP stepladder semifinals in 2014, where the Santiago sisters and the Lady Bulldogs blew a twice-to-beat advantage to Valdez, Jia Morado and the Lady Eagles, who won their first championship in Season 76.

“Siyempre nakakaproud na every time naglalaban kami nila ate Ly lagi kaming natatalo. Naaalala ko nga yung sa Ateneo kumbaga twice to beat kami and twice beaten kami nila Ate Ly,” Santiago said.

The PVL Conference and Finals MVP really wanted to win one against her Philippine women’s volleyball squad teammate since they met in the elimination round.

“This time, talagang panibagong journey at pagkakataon and happy ako dahil naipamalas namin yung talento na binigay sa amin ni God and ayun nakuha namin yung championship title,” Santiago said.

Valdez admitted Jaja has reached another level from her stint as import of Ageo Medics in Japan V. League that translated into PVL success.

“For the longest time either magkalaban or magka teammate, ako I'm just really happy to witness the growth and God-like talent ni Jaja sa pag vovolleyball,” Valdez said. “We're just really thankful. They really deserve it, they've been really working hard hindi 'man natin nakikita, lahat ng mga athletes and players ngayon.”

Creamline failed to complete its "three-peat" but Valdez graciously accepted their defeat, saying the Santiago sisters really deserved the win.

“For the Santiago sisters, I think this is really their time so we're just really happy for them. We celebrate them also,” she said.

