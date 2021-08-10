Jaja Santiago ready for finals face-off vs old rival Alyssa Valdez

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte – Jaja Santiago is determined to win a maiden professional volleyball championship in the country as she faces Alyssa Valdez in the finals for the very first time.

Santiago, who won a title with Ageo Medics in the Japan V Cup last summer, has a shot at the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference crown after Chery Tigo booked the last ticket to the finals with a three-set victory over Choco Mucho in the deciding Game 3 of their semis series on Tuesday.

For the 6-foot-5 middle blocker, if she can win in the international stage, why not right at home.

“I’m really eager to win the Finals talaga kasi siyempre kung nagawa ko internationally, why not naman dito sa atin?,” said Santiago after dropping 17 points in the winner-take-all match. “Tiwala ako sa team ko na talagang kakayanin namin, sama-sama kami hanggang dulo.”

Jaja vs Alyssa

Standing in her way is Valdez, her college nemesis from way back, who’s just as eager to win another title for the two-time defending champions.

“I think it will be a tough game bukas between Ate Ly and my team and tingin ko Ate Ly is Ate Ly, magpe-perform talaga siya ng best niya,” the former National University star said. “I will do my best to perform and deliver for my team.”

Game 1 of the best-of-three Finals is set at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chery Tiggo has no time to practice unlike Creamline, which trained Tuesday morning after wrapping up its semis series against Petro Gazz in just two games.

Santiago said the Crossovers just have to improve from their lapses and give their all in the final stretch of the Laoag bubble.

“Hindi natin alam ano talaga gagalawin ng Creamline pero pag-aaralan talaga namin sila and titingnan namin ano yung nagkulang sa amin ngayong araw na ito. And ano yung meron kami, i-improve pa namin yun at ilalabas namin yun sa finals,” she said.

