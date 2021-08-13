Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cherry on top as Jaja Santiago named PVL Finals MVP

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    IT’S a triple celebration for Jaja Santiago as she was hailed as Finals MVP after delivering Chery Tiggo’s first title in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

    When it rains, it pours for Jaja

    Santiago delivered 26 points as the Crossovers erased a two-set deficit to dethrone Creamline Cool Smashers in five sets in the winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday.

