Cherry on top as Jaja Santiago named PVL Finals MVP

IT’S a triple celebration for Jaja Santiago as she was hailed as Finals MVP after delivering Chery Tiggo’s first title in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

When it rains, it pours for Jaja

Santiago delivered 26 points as the Crossovers erased a two-set deficit to dethrone Creamline Cool Smashers in five sets in the winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday.

