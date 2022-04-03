Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jaja Santiago named Best Blocker at end of Japan V.League campaign

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Jaja Santiago
    JAJA Santiago finished her fourth tour of duty in the Japan V.League as the league's Best Blocker as the Saitama Ageo Medics capped its season by beating Victorinas Himeji, 25-17, 25-20, 25-12, on Sunday at Wink Gymnasium.

    The Filipina middle blocker scored 12 points from 10 attacks, one block, and one ace to carry Saitama to a fifth-place finish on a 20-13 (win-loss) card.

      Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira tallied17 points off 15 attacks and two blocks to lead Saitama, Yuka Sato added 13 markers, and Mami Uchise chipped in 12.

      Santiago will come home with an individual trophy to boot after ending her campaign in the women's division with 103 total blocks for an average of 0.81 per set.

        Himeji, meanwhile, bombed out with an 8-25 card behind Celeste Plak's 13 in the defeat.

