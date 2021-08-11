Jaja Santiago eager to lead Chery Tiggo to another series comeback

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Jaja Santiago said Chery Tiggo missed its chance to steal Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Finals due to lack of net and floor defense missed.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker and her elder sister, Dindin, carried the Crossovers from two sets down to force a deciding fifth set but they lost steam and yielded to the clutch hits of Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos as Creamline moved a win away from a third straight Open Conference.

“Ang tingin lang namin is medyo (nawala) kami doon sa blockings, nagkulang kami and floor defense,” said Santiago after pouring 25 points in a losing effort on Wednesday.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Chery Tiggo head coach Aaron Velez also rued on their poor reception but remained proud on how his wards put up a gallant stand.

“Honestly, it’s really our reception that we have to improve on,” he said. “The ladies are willing to step up. Kinulang lang but definitely we’ll make good adjustment and come back stronger.”

Jaja defiant

With their backs against the wall in Game 2 on Thursday, Santiago said the fight is not yet over as she is eager to pull off another series comeback like what they did to Choco Mucho in the semifinals.

“Hindi pa naman tapos yung laban. Hindi namin basta bastang bibitawan tong championship game na ‘to hanggang makuha namin yung pinakagoal ng team na ‘to,” she said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Santiago said the Crossovers will stick to the positives of Game 1 and improve the things they lack and even their strength from the five-set game.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kinapos kami sa dulo pero nakita naman namin na kaya talaga,” she said. “Basta kung ano yung magandang kinilos namin kanina iimprove pa namin yun and yung hindi magaganda iseset aside na namin yun.”

“Lalaban kami bukas, kakapitan namin ‘to.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.