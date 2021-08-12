Jaja insists teammates stood taller than her in do-or-die game

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Jaja Santiago’s dominance in the middle was in full display, but she insisted her teammates kept Chery Tiggo’s title hopes alive in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

As she promised after losing Game One in five sets, Santiago refused to go down without a fight and powered the Crossovers in beating the Creamline Cool Smashers, 25-18, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, in Game Two on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker was nearly unstoppable with 25 points off 20 attacks, three blocks and two aces to force a no tomorrow Game 3 on Friday at 3 p.m.

What motivated Jaja Santiago in Game 2

The fiery determination of her teammates lit the 25-year-old skipper’s explosive performance.

“Nakito ko how confident yung mga teammates ko sa lahat ng ginagawa nila. Kahit ako nakikita ko yung fire na lumalabas sa puso nila na: ‘Gagawin ko ‘to at hindi ako matatakot,’” said Santiago shortly after the game.

“Lahat ng ibibigay sa akin ng teammates ko at setter ko papaluin ko papatayin ko para sa kanila.”

PHOTO: PVL photos

Santiago said her team lacked net and floor defense in Game 1.

And she’s glad to see the great connection from her teammates Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Jasmine Nabor, Shaya Adorador, Joy Dacoron and Buding Duremdes, who stepped up when it mattered most.

“God is really amazing. Kasi sabi ko basta sama-sama lang talaga kami sa lahat ng gagawin namin. Stay connected kami lahat very possible kaya naming gawin,” Santiago said.

It will be Chery Tiggo’s last shot at the first professional championship against Creamline in Game 3.

Santiago vowed to do whatever it takes to bring home the title.

“Ito na yun bukas lalaban kami at kukuhanin namin kung ano yung goal namin which is yung championship title,” she said. “We will give our very best to win this game.”

