Maraguinot sisters reunite as Akari signs setter Jaja

THE Maraguinot sisters will finally have a chance to play together once more, as setter Jaja is set to join sister Jho in the new Premier Volleyball League team Akari.

Jaja Maraguinot joins Akari

The 21-year-old Jaja's consistent "height and speed" sets during the tryouts led Akari to sign the playmaker, the Power Chargers announced Friday.

Continue reading below ↓

Maraguinot orchestrated Ateneo's Cinderella run to a bronze finish in UAAP Season 84, where she ended the elimination round as the fourth best in the league, averaging 4.49 excellent sets per frame.

But right after the league wrapped up in June, Maraguinot announced that she is forgoing her remaining seasons of eligibility with the Blue Eagles, where she had suited up for since Season 81.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The sisters last played together in Season 82, when the older Maraguinot returned to use her last playing year for the Blue Eagles and at the same time, Jaja made her debut as the team's starting setter.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Unfortunately, the pandemic halted the only time the sisters could play in the same jersey at the collegiate level.

But with a new team in town, Jho and Jaja could relish their sister chemistry again.

Akari is set to debut in the season-ending Reinforced Conference in October.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.