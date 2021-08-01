Jaja, Dindin sustain fine play as Chery rips Petro Gazz

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat showed the way as Chery Tiggo beat Petro Gazz, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, to regain solo third place in the PVL Open Conference on Sunday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Six-foot-5 middle blocker Jaja had 20 points for the second straight match, scoring on 16 attacks, three kill blocks and an ace.

Dindin unloaded 10 spikes for 12 points as Chery Tiggo improved its win-loss record to 5-2 behind Choco Mucho (5-0) and No.2 Creamline (5-1).

Jasmine Nabor made 22 excellent sets and fired three aces, finishing with five markers, while Mylene Paat had nine points and 12 digs.

Petro Gazz saw its win streak snapped at three, dropping to fourth place with a 4-2 card.

“There’s still more games and more opportunity, we just have to master and be more consistent on the system,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez.

Ria Meneses led the Angels with 11 points. Ces Molina had nine points, while making 13 excellent receptions and 10 digs. Myla Pablo also scored nine, while Grethcel Soltones chipped in eight markers.

