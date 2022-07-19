Ivy Perez draws Tina Salak comparison for facilitating Army offense

AVERAGING 22 excellent sets and eight points in the last three games, Ivy Perez has already drawn comparisons to legendary setter and former Lady Trooper Tina Salak, according to Army-Black Mamba assistant coach Rico de Guzman.

"Parang nakikita ko sa kanya si Tina Salak," said De Guzman who has been at the coaching helm in the absence of head coach Kungfu Reyes in the past two games.

But the tactician was quick to put the pressure off the shoulders of the 27-year-old setter.

"Pero marami pang pagdadaanan si Ivy," he said.

Salak, 45, played for the Philippine Army Lady Troopers from 2005 to 2016 where she steered the team to two championships in the Shakey's V-League, the predecessor of PVL, and three titles in the Philippine SuperLiga (PSL).Aside from her playmaking skills, Salak was also known for her lethal net defense when she copped the best blocker award in the 2013 PSL Invitational Conference.

Perez, meanwhile, has shown commendable offense and defense in the past two games, scoring six attacks, three aces and a block against Petro Gazz and five attacks, two blocks, two aces and seven digs against Choco Mucho - both matches won by the Lady Troopers in four.

And for De Guzman, Perez's recent performance makes her role a pivotal one for the Lady Troopers.

"Ito lang yung iniingatan ko talaga na wag mawalan ng laro kasi kapag nawalan ng laro, wala na kaming pamalit. Alam mo naman yung second setter namin is maliit. [Si Ivy] lang yung may kakayanan na kayang pumalo, bum-lock [sic]," he said.

Perez, although pressured, took his mentor's words as her inspiration as the Lady Troopers boost their chances of securing a semis spot.

"Nakakapressure siya in a way kasi Tina Salak yun eh, legend yun eh. Hindi kayang pantayan yung mga yun pero kaya namang sabayan," she shared.

The Lady Troopers look to triple their win total as they go head-to-head against fellow no. 3 PLDT on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

