Isa Molde says also-ran PLDT determined to finish strong

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Isa Molde is determined to finish strong and repay coach Roger Gorayeb’s trust.

Already out of the running for the semifinals, the PLDT Power Hitters came up with a solid performance against Perlas Spikers for their first win after six losses in the PVL Open.

Molde is hoping that win won’t be the last.

PLDT faces BaliPure on Thursday and Cignal on Monday next week.

“Wala naman ng mawawala samin. Lalaban na lang talaga kami,” Molde said.

The 5-foot-7 spiker is eager to deliver for Gorayeb, who gave her a call and offered an opportunity to play for the Power Hitters when she had nowhere else to go, after the pandemic wiped out her final season in the UAAP and her club Motolite disbanded early this year.

“Sobrang thankful ko kay coach kasi hindi ko alam kung saan ako pupunta dati tapos andami pang nangyari for the past few months so hindi ko talaga alam,” said Molde.

“Sobrang naging thankful talaga ako kay coach kasi nagtiwala siya sakin. Ang laki ng tiwala niya sa amin,” she said. “Sobrang nakakaoverwhelm yung ganung coach.”

Molde has done fine, but the inexperienced squad went 0-6 and was first to bow out of the 10-team tournament.

It’s not the result Gorayeb wants, but he says he is pleased with Molde's effort.

“All out siya pati reception niya maayos naman. Masaya ako sa batang ito,” said Gorayeb, who couldn’t hide his happiness and even hugged Molde during the post-game interview.

