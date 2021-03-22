Illa Santos-Ng set to miss Choco Mucho campaign in PVL bubble

ILLA Santos-Ng is skipping Choco Mucho's professional debut in the Premier Volleyball League.

The La Salle legend announced on her Instagram account on Monday evening that she won't be joining the Flying Titans in the Open Conference set in May under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The 34-year-old star didn't disclose her reason.

"Sad ako na hindi ako makakasama this season,” she said in a short video post.

“But alam niyo yan, full support ako sa inyo ngayong PVL 2021. Kaya galingan niyo guys, okay? Ate Illa will always be here for you.”

The 5-foot-4 spiker came out of retirement in the 2019 Open Conference, leading Choco Mucho's league debut with Kat Tolentino, Bea De Leon and Maddie Madayag.

The Flying Titans missed the semifinals, winning only six of their 16 matches.

The UAAP Season 71 MVP expressed her gratitude to Choco Mucho for giving her a chance to play, but she didn't mention if she's retiring again.

Santos-Ng will miss her chance to play against former rival Rachel Anne Daquis of Cignal, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas of Sta. Lucia, and PLDT's Rhea Dimaculangan.

She will also miss the chance to take on her former coach Ramil de Jesus and fellow La Salle standouts Aby Maraño, Kim Fajardo, Majoy Baron, and Dawn Macandili after F2 Logistics finally transfered to PVL.