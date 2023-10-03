New PVL team Galeries Highrisers feature Emnas, Ipac, Hernandez, Jimenez

BIGGER competition awaits the season-ending 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference with the introduction of its 12th team: the Galeries Highrisers.

On Tuesday, the Highrisers revealed its first four players who come from four UAAP women's volleyball squads.

Set to orchestrate the debuting club's offense is former Adamson and Gerflor setter Fhen Emnas, who left the Defenders only after one conference.

Former La Salle player Julia Ipac, who recently joined the Petro Gazz Angels, will be crossing over to the Highrisers.

Also in the team are former FEU and Foton player Carly Hernandez and UST turned PLDT spiker Ysa Jimenez.

The team makes its PVL debut on Oct. 16.

