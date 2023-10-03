Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL

    New PVL team Galeries Highrisers feature Emnas, Ipac, Hernandez, Jimenez

    Highrisers entry expands PVL field to 12 teams for season-ending All-Filipino Conference
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Galeries Highrisers

    BIGGER competition awaits the season-ending 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference with the introduction of its 12th team: the Galeries Highrisers.

    On Tuesday, the Highrisers revealed its first four players who come from four UAAP women's volleyball squads.

      Set to orchestrate the debuting club's offense is former Adamson and Gerflor setter Fhen Emnas, who left the Defenders only after one conference.

      Former La Salle player Julia Ipac, who recently joined the Petro Gazz Angels, will be crossing over to the Highrisers.

      Also in the team are former FEU and Foton player Carly Hernandez and UST turned PLDT spiker Ysa Jimenez.

      The team makes its PVL debut on Oct. 16.

      PHOTO: Galeries Highrisers

