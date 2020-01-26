Heather Guino-o moves to BanKo after one season with Creamline

AFTER a season with Creamline, Heather Guino-o is moving to BanKo in the Premier Volleyball League.

“Lumipat na po ako sa BanKo Perlas,” she told the reporters after helping Far Eastern University last Friday’s practice.

The former Lady Tamaraw has also joined several practice sessions with the Perlas Spikers.

“Okay naman po ngayon tsaka sobrang nafifeel ko pong welcome talaga kasi sila Ate po masaya sila kasama,” she said.

Guino-o had limited playing time at Creamline, which has a loaded lineup led by MVPs Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza as well as Michele Gumabao.

The wing spiker says she learned a lot in one season with the Cool Smashers, who won the Open Conference championship.

“Siguro po yung experience ko na naging part nung championship sa Creamline. Iba kasi yung feeling na naging part ka ng champion team,” she said. “So bibitbitin ko siya sa BanKo Perlas.”

Guino-o hopes to contribute right away as BanKo tries to finally make it to a title series after reaching the semifinals several times.

“Gusto ko matulungan yung team ko ngayon na makaabot sa finals,” Guino-o said.