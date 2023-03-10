Soltones plays down MVP talk, focuses on Petro Gazz campaign

GRETHCEL Soltones is no longer setting her sights on bringing her MVP form back in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Grethcel Soltones on Petro Gazz bid

The three-time NCAA MVP admitted she is far from her peak form despite a consistent performance for the semis-bound Petro Gazz Angels.

"Sobrang layo pa," she shared despite scoring 20 points on 16 attacks and four aces, and 12 digs in Petro Gazz's semis-clinching match over Akari on Thursday.

Instead, the one-time PVL MVP is redirecting her focus on Petro Gazz's campaign as it enters the playoff round.

"Parang ang tinetest ko kasi ngayon sa sarili ko na paano ako magrereact in every situation - good or bad - kasi doon ako maggogrow eh," she shared.

"Yung inisiip ko ngayon team goal talaga kung saan kami dapat at kung ano pa yung mabibigay namin."

Soltones has been one of the pillars of the Angels in its last seven games. She is currently the 10th best scorer with 87 points on 72 attacks, nine aces and six blocks and the second best server averaging 0.38 aces per set.

The former San Sebastian standout's all-around showing helped the Angels book the second semifinals spot along with rival and defending champions Creamline, extending its club record to a sixth playoff appearance in the league.

Despite a guaranteed final four spot thanks to a 5-2 record (16 points) with a superior set ratio (2.429), Soltones remained laser-focused on maintaining their winning momentum.

"Nireremind namin yung bawat isa na hindi porke't nanalo tayo today, tapos na yung laban. Mahaba habang laban pa 'to and meron kaming goal as a team and individual so, every game dapat lang galingan at mag-adjust lang agad kung ano yung dapat i-adjust agad," she said.

Soltones and the Angels are looking to keep their momentum going as they end the round with semis-seeking Chery Tiggo (4-3) on Tuesday at IloIlo City.