Mixed feelings as Grethcel Soltones makes PVL homecoming via Petro Gazz

GRETHCEL Soltones is elated for a fresh start with Petro Gazz as she comes home in the Premier Volleyball League.

“Excited kasi wala na kami sa comfort zone namin at mas marami pa mantutunan since ibang team,” Soltones told SPIN.ph.

The San Sebastian College standout along with PLDT teammate Jerrili Malabanan and Foton’s setter Ivy Perez have transferred from Philippine Superliga to help the Angels’ in their PVL title quest.

The three-time NCAA MVP is making a comeback to the league sanctioned by Sports Vision, where she first played club league with champion team PLDT that dominated the defunct Shakey’s V-League in 2015.

She and Malabanan had three straight PVL Finals appearances as they led BaliPure together to an Open Conference title and a runner-up finish in the Reinforced last 2017 including a silver medal with Pay Maya last 2018 Reinforced Conference before the Roger Gorayeb-coached core transferred to PSL.

Soltones admitted that she feels happy at the same time nervous in joining Petro Gazz, which ruled the Reinforced Conference and settled for silver in the Open Conference as Creamline had a perfect title run.

“Syempre masaya at the same time kinakabahan kasi new team e,” Soltones said.

PHOTO: Philippine Super Liga

But the former national team spiker is up for the challenge in helping the Angels’ goal to reach new heights this season.

“Sa pressure wala naman problema kasi since nasanay naman na ako. Ang pinaka importante is pano ako mag react sa mga sitwasyon,” she said. “Sa pagiging bago naman sa team wala naman po magiging problema since friends ko naman sila dati pa.”

Expected to bring her lethal attacking and tremendous defense, Soltones vowed to fuel Petro Gazz with her best.

“No expections pero I’ll see what I can do best for my team,” she said.