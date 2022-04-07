Grethcel Soltones doubtful for second match of PVL Finals

GRETHCEL Soltones is in danger of missing the remainder of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Finals as PetroGazz holds its breath waiting to learn about the severity of her right knee injury.

"We will schedule an MRI tomorrow morning. Mas masama yung kay Greth," shared coach Jerry Yee after the Angels' four-set loss to Creamline in the opener of the best-of-three series on Wednesday.

"Kahit ano pa yun, mapa-MCL or ACL, mahirap humabol kasi the following day, game na agad."

Soltones had to exit late in the fourth set and was helped back to the bench as physical therapists were quick to tend to her knee.

Her absence heavily impacted the Angels' attempts to force a fifth and deciding set all the more with the team already losing a cramping Myla Pablo in the third set.

Pressure is on for Jonah Sabete

That puts the pressure for the other players to step up for PetroGazz with Yee expecting more from Jonah Sabete like she did in that crucial fourth set.

"Sana mag-step up si Jonah. Medyo jittery lang pero may tao naman tayo to replace yung mga first stringers. We have tomorrow to train a little and review a little," he said.

Despite the loss, Yee has high hopes that the Angels can still show courage and compete against the fancied Cool Smashers.

"Positive ako kasi kahit depleted yung team, at least for us medyo nakukuha na namin si Creamline kahit papaano. Nakaka-tapat tapat na kami and yun nga nung fourth set, nakakasabay naman kami," he said.

"The team is mature enough na kumapit lang, lumaban lang. Kung bibigyan niyo kami ng break, kukunin namin at kung padidikitin niyo, kukunin namin. Gusto ko yung maturity ng team at lalaro lang yan. Come Friday, laro lang kami. Ganoon talaga, man down so may kailangan mag-step up."

