Graze Bombita moves to Cignal after two seasons with BaliPure

GRAZE Bombita is set to see action for Cignal in the next Premier Volleyball League season after two seasons with BaliPure.

The HD Spikers wound up last in the 10-team Open Conference with eight losses in nine matches.

Cignal hopes to get a lift from the 30-year-old Bombita, who ended up seventh on the scoring list in the Open Conference in August.

The 5-foot-9 hitter led the scoring for the Water Defenders in the Open Conference with 12.7 points average.

BaliPure finished in eighth place with a 3-6 win-loss record.

Cignal last week signed setter Angel Cayuna, Angeli Araneta and Bia General.

The team has parted ways with May Luna, who has signed with Open Conference champion Chery Tiggo.

The PVL is looking to return in February 2022 with the Open Conference with plans to hold the Reinforced Conference in October.

Cignal was among the teams invited to see action in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League from Nov. 13 to 19 but it has yet to announce its decision.

