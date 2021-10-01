Why Bombita chose Cignal despite BaliPure's contract extension offer

GRAZE Bombita is excited to be mentored by Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos and team up with Rachel Anne Daquis for the first time as she embarks on a new journey in the next Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

The previous Open Conference top seven scorer Bombita was warmly welcomed by the HD Spikers on Thursday morning as she parted ways with BaliPure after two seasons.

The 30-year-old, who averaged 12.7 points per game in BaliPure’s eighth-place finish with 3-6 record, said her contract expired on September 15 and was offered a renewal but she declined and joined Cignal for her family.

Graze Bombita on declining BaliPure's contract extension

“Balipure had a counteroffer pero I had to choose a more stable offer and Balipure humbly understood this lalo na pandemic,” she told Spin.ph. “Para din sa family ko iyong naging desisyon ko.”

As a new chapter unfolds in her volleyball career, the 5-foot-9 hitter is looking forward to improve her skills as she plays under Delos Santos, who won several club championships and also mentored the Philippine women’s volleyball team from 2018-19.

“First time ko din po magiging coach si Coach Shaq and we all know na he's a champion Coach. Sana mas maimprove ko pa lalo iyong skills ko and ma-lessen errors ko sa bawat game,” Bombita said.

The Bicolana outside hitter is also elated to have seasoned players on her side with Daquis, libero Jheck Dionela and fellow new recruit Angeli Araneta.

“Sobrang excited na po ako kasi lalo pa sa mga makakasama ko kilala sila sa isa sa mga pioneer teams and maraming mga veterano so I'm looking forward (to play with) those veterans and I'm looking forward na mas mag improve pa iyong laro ko,” she said.

Bombita is grateful for the trust and warm welcome of the HD Spikers and she’s eager to give back by helping her new team to rise from a last place finish in the previous Ilocos Norte bubble last August.

“Iyong naging performance ko last conference trabaho ko din po talaga na gawin iyong best ko every game. Kumbaga go all out sa bawat laro and training,” she said. “Excited ako na matumbasan iyong tiwala na binigay nila sakin po.”

