BaliPure sheds tag as cellar-dweller with upset win vs Chery Tiggo

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Graze Bombita and the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders proved they can compete at a high level after slaying giant Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

Counted out in this maiden professional conference, Bombita and Bern Flora played their hearts out to upset the Jaja and Dindin Santiago’s Crossovers in five sets on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The 30-year-old outside spiker was emotional after BaliPure, cellar-dweller of the PVL 2019 season, was able to prove its players from disbanded teams are not pushovers.

“Sobrang nakakahigh morale. Ngayon lang namin napatunayan yung sarili namin na kaya pala talaga namin. Kinailangan namin kumapit talaga para matapos namin hanggang dulo,” said Bombita, who unleashed 24 points off 21 attacks, two blocks and an ace.

Bombita formed a potent combo with spiker Flora and setter Alina Bicar to erase a 1-2 match deficit, especially in their fourth-set rally, overcoming a 13-19 disadvantage.

“Kailangan naming mag focus talaga, i-relax yung mind namin, magawa namin yung dapat naming gawin and tiwala talaga sa sarili and tiwala sa mga kasama, sa mga coaches yung mga sinasabi nila at pinapagawa namin,” she said.

Just the start

Flora, who finished with 16 points and 17 excellent receptions, was overjoyed to take down the much taller Chery Tiggo but she stressed that it’s still a long way to go for BaliPure after splitting its first two games.

“Hindi pa tapos, marami pang games na mapagdadaanan namin pero gagawin namin lahat ng best namin para manalo each game,” the Adamson standout said.

Bombita said this statement win will allow BaliPure to make a huge splash in the remainder of the PVL bubble.

Continue reading below ↓

“Alam na namin na kaya namin. Ngayon, kailangan naming gawin yung pinakabest namin para makuha namin yung mga susunod na panalo,” she said.

