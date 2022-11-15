Gilas mission done, Dwight Ramos takes time to support GF Kim Dy in PVL

A day after Gilas Pilipinas arrived from its sweep of its games in the fifth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Dwight Ramos headed to the Araneta Coliseum to show his support for girlfriend Kim Kianna Dy.

The Gilas guard was seated at the courtside inside the Big Dome as Dy and F2 Logistics looked to improve its bid for a semifinal seat in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Despite dropping the first set to the Power Chargers, 21-25, Ramos remained confident that Dy's squad can bounce back.

"She's playing great. Down one set, but not too worried," he said.

The Cargo Movers rallied from a 0-4 down in the second set to tie the game at one set apiece, 25-22.

Dy was the best local scorer in Cargo Movers' come-from-behind victory against league-leading Creamline a week ago with 18 points built on six blocks.

A win by the Cargo Movers against the Power Chargers would put them closer to securing one of the two remaining semis berth as they sit with a 3-2 slate.

Akari, meanwhile, is already out of contention with a 2-5 record as they wrap its maiden conference with a win.