GAB inspection of practice facility a big step forward for PVL return

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) took a big step in its bid to return to action with the inspection of the facilities where three of its teams plan to begin practices.

Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra and Sports Vision president Ricky Palou on Tuesday led the inspection of Ronac Center in Greenhills, San Juan.

GAB has oversight function over the PVL's targeted return to action on April 10 after the pioneering volleyball league turned professional last year.

Ronac is being eyed to serve as the practice venue for Creamline, Perlas, and Choco Mucho once training in small groups get the go-signal from the GAB and the IATF.

Under the new guidelines released by the IATF, the PVL will also need clearance from the local government, in this case San Juan, before practices can start.

The PVL, which reached a deal with new broadcast partner Cignal, is looking to hold a bubble tournament at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna after the Holy Week with around 10 teams in the fold.

Aside from Creamline, Perlas and Choco Mucho, also set to participate in the bubble tournament are Petro Gazz, Balipure, new team Peak Form and transferees PLDT and Cignal from the Philippine Super Liga.

The PVL also expects Army and Air Force to take part as guest teams to round out the 10-team field.