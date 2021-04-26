GAB approves training bubble of Creamline, Choco Mucho in Clark

CREAMLINE and Choco Mucho have been allowed by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to hold their training camp at the St. Paul American School in Clark Freeport, Pampanga.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra confirmed the move after the two filed a request to the regulatory agency, as he lauded Creamline and Choco Mucho for their efforts to conduct a safe environment in training through a bubble in Pampanga, an MGCQ area.

“Considering the alarming spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, I am happy to learn that two teams of PVL have decided to stage their conditioning inside a bubble. This move is really an added safety measure,” said Mitra in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The training of the two clubs will begin on Tuesday and will end until May 23 in preparation for the Premier Volleyball League season this June.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

GAB had previously allowed training for PVL teams but the government imposed stricter restrictions this month by placing Metro Manila, Laguna, Bulacan, and Cavite under ECQ.

“We gave them the initial approval to conduct conditioning in some areas in Metro Manila last March. But in order to ensure the safety of our professional athletes and sports officials, we decided to recall our initial approval,” said Mitra.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.