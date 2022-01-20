Former UP star Isa Molde signs with Choco Mucho

AFTER acquiring Des Cheng, Choco Mucho also welcomed Isa Molde to boost its title quest in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set in February.

The Flying Titans announced their signings of the two prolific outside hitters on Thursday.

The Cebuana outside hitter did not renew with PLDT to join Choco Mucho, which seeks to redeem itself from a fourth-place finish in the 2021 PVL bubble in Ilocos Norte.

“Isa is an unstoppable powerhouse. Get ready for better plays and better rotations. Team Titans, let’s all welcome the newest addition to our family,“ Choco Mucho posted.

Molde hooks up with former rivals

The former University of the Philippines star is joining her former UAAP rivals from Ateneo led by Kat Tolentino, Bea De Leon, Deanna Wong, Ponggay Gaston and Maddie Madayag, who is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Molde will now be under concurrent Lady Eagles coach Oliver Almadro at Choco Mucho, joining other ex Lady Eagles like Jem Ferrer and Denden Lazaro-Revilla as well as fellow newcomers Aduke Ogunsanya and Thang Ponce.

The 23-year-old is not only bringing her lethal offensive form, she is also sharing her championship experience from UP’s 2018 PVL Collegiate title run, where she won the Conference and Finals MVP awards.

