No rookie jitters for Fifi Sharma against La Salle seniors in PVL debut

IN her first taste of PVL action, Fifi Sharma proved to be a force to be reckoned with.

The former Taft tower stood tall in Akari's stunning five-set triumph over her Lady Spikers seniors in F2 Logistics with 13 points, five blocks, and the game-winning ace in the fifth set.

And with the pressure attached in forgoing her final playing year with La Salle to turn pro, Sharma was primed to take on the challenge head first.

"I really like playing under pressure, especially when I’m put in a position where I need to deliver. My mindset was just to focus, go back to basics, and really stay in the present and not overthink things. I just play my game and that has always worked for me," said Sharma.

"At first it was daunting (to play against them) because they’re my (La Salle) seniors so I know some of the people who are playing on the opposite side of the court.

"But as time went by, I just focused on the game and not so much on who I was playing against — just more on the goal to win," she shared.

Ultimately, the 5-foot-11 middle blocker was delighted to deliver a strong first outing to prove that Akari is no walkover for the rest of the 12-team field in the season-ending conference.

"I’m just overall happy with the result because it was evidently a collaborative effort so it makes the win more satisfying," the newest Akari Charger said.

"This first game is especially important to me because I think this will set the tone for the whole conference kasi we played our hearts out and we’ve shown na may ibubuga kami this conference."

