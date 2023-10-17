Nisperos relieved to team up with former La Salle rivals Sharma, Jazareno

FROM rivals to teammates, former Ateneo skipper Faith Nisperos is equally glad and relieved to share the same side of the court with ex-La Salle aces Fifi Sharma and Justine Jazareno.

Throughout their college years, Nisperos' Blue Eagles failed to shoot Sharma and Jazareno's Lady Spikers down in the UAAP where La Salle holds an active 12-game win streak over Ateneo since Season 79.

"To have Fifi (Sharma) and Justine (Jazareno) on our team, it’s a very good addition kasi nga they bring on their own characters and experiences from the UAAP," said Nisperos.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"I could say na makakadagdag talaga ng aggressiveness ‘yung dalawa, especially with their own skills."

Rivalry aside, Nisperos is eager to share the pro league learning curve with her ex-college counterparts.

"I’m really happy na naging teammates ko sila despite being considered rivals with them before. Having them beside me is really a big relief din and also happy that I can learn from them," she said.

Akari head coach Jorge Souza de Brito added how crucial it will be for the Chargers to have such "brave" collegiate aces at his squad's disposal.

"They have a history in the UAAP. They were good players there and when they came here to play in the pro league, it’s hard but also they started to show up and prove that they’re really good," De Brito explained.

"They’re not only good players — they are brave, they train hard 100% all the time, they keep their focus and always want to improve," he added.

