F2 Logistics rips Galeries Tower for back-to-back wins

F2 Logistics notched its second straight victory in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after defeating the Galeries Tower Highrisers at the Candon City Arena, Ilocos Sur on Saturday.

F2 Logistics vs Galeries Tower 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

The Cargo Movers dominated the Highrisers to keep them winless via a 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 sweep.

Leading the way for F2 was Ara Galang with 14 points on 11 attacks, one block and two aces.

Norielle Ipac contributed seven points while Rapril Aguilar finished with six for the Highrisers in the losing effort.

