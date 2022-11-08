Stalzer, Dy lead climb out of 2-set hole as F2 Logistics stuns Creamline

F2 Logistics completed a come-from-behind victory and handed Creamline its first loss in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference with a 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 decision on Tuesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cargo Movers’ defense at the net and heavy service game forced the match to a decider, tallying 14 blocks and 14 aces against Creamlines’ five blocks and three aces.

Lindsay Stalzer topped all scorers with 27 points on 22 attacks, three aces as well as 11 receptions and four digs.

Kim Dy added firepower with 18 points built on six blocks – more than what Creamline had.

“All the players both sides they are giving a show, hitting, hitting, hitting, hitting… Buti na lang nung bandang dulo habang tumatagal, the service worked a lot. Maraming error, pero those points we need for the break to got those wins or every set and then eventually doon sa dulo,” head coach Benson Bocboc said.

It was a back-and-forth fifth set until a Kalei Mau attack and a Jeanette Panaga error put F2 ahead with a two-point cushion, 10-8.

Jema Galanza trimmed it to a one-point lead as she finished with 12 points and 13 receptions, but Dy, Aby Marano, and Shola Alvarez’s ace off the bench restored a four-point lead, 13-9.

Back-to-back service errors from F2 gave away free points to the Cool Smashers as they tallied 30 overall against Creamline’s 22, but Stalzer and Elaine Kasilag put on the finishing touches with kills.

“Pagdating ng fourth and fifth sets everything is going to place then all effort, pushing, all the defense and blocking and everything is going there,” Bocboc said.

“Effort talaga and everyone and the team helped even the bench, the players from the bench helped a lot in defending the balls of Creamline.”

Yelo Basa tallied team-high 19 points, while Alyssa Valdez had 12 points and 16 digs in a losing effort.