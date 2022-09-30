F2 setter Alex Cabanos calls it a career

ALEX Cabanos has bid volleyball goodbye in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, saying she wants to pursue other endeavors outside the sport.

"As much as I love this sport, I know na I have to see more in my life and start moving forward need to start a new chapter in my life." the 28-year old said.

"This is my final goodbye to playing the sport I love and I hope to see you in a different light. I will see you again someday."

LOOK:

Cabanos suited for the University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP and was in her final year when the Tigresses finished third in Season 79.

She played for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) in 2018 before debuting for F2 Logistics in the Philippine Superliga in 2019.

F2 Logistics is set to return to the PVL Reinforced Conference set to kick off on October 8 after skipping the mid-season tournament.

At the Cargo Movers camp, Cabanos was reunited with her high school coach Ramil De Jesus. whom she thanked on Friday.

"If I ever go back to the man who pushed me to reach my dreams, I will end my career with him. It's none other than the GOAT himself, Coach Ramil," she said.

"I can’t thank you enough for believing in me that I can honestly break barriers and enter this world of volleyball with so much height requirements, and also trusting me to be part of this last team I have been playing for."

Cabanos also penned a message to her teammates at F2 whom she considers as family.

"I have had such a wonderful and colorful career because of all my sisters. Going through all the hardship, cries and victories. Each and every moment was always spent with you," she said.

