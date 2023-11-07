F2 Logistics rides Jolina dela Cruz's career high to deny Farm Fresh

F2 Logistics dug deep to dispatch a gutsy Farm Fresh side, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8, on Tuesday in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Jolina dela Cruz highlighted a career-best scoring night with 27 points, 10 digs, and 10 receptions as the Cargo Movers moved back above .500 at 3-2 (win-loss) after a third successive win.

Farm Fresh fell to 0-7.

PHOTO: PVL

Ivy Lacsina pitched in 27 more points in another breakout display for F2, spoiling a career-high 30-piece game from Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu.

Lacsina reset her career-high for the fourth time in this conference alone as F2 rose to sixth place in a tie with Cignal.

“Hindi ko naman po ine-expect ‘yung ganung scoring ko kasi dati naman, hindi ko naman siya nagagawa. Siguro with the help na rin of Coach Regine (Diego) and the coaches, binabalik nila ‘yung kumpyansa ko sa paluan,” said Dela Cruz.

“Inisip na rin namin (as a team) na we need to get back on our winning ways na rin,” she added.

Coming off a straight-set loss to Petro Gazz, F2 had to walk a tightrope as it took Sets 1 and 3 by mere two-point margins.

However, a determined Foxies side led by Tubu, Kate Santiago (14 points), and Alyssa Bertolano (10 points), forced a decider only to fall in the wake of a 9-3 run by the Cargo Movers.

