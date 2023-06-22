Regine Diego dreams of one day coaching the national team

SHE has already made history as the first female coach in the Premier Volleyball League, but Regine Diego isn't stopping there.

The four-time UAAP champion shared a humble manifestation of one of her biggest career aspirations on Tuesday — to call the shots for the Philippine women's national volleyball team.

"One day, I will be the Philippine national team head coach #LibreMangarap," said Diego.

Coach Regine is no stranger to winning cultures. She was among the pioneering architects of the formidable National University-Nazareth School girls' volleyball program.

Under her leadership, NU-Nazareth — once home to the likes of Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and Faith Nisperos - won the UAAP Season 82 girls' championship.

From the collegiate ranks to the national scene, Diego also has two Palarong Pambansa titles to her name with Calabarzon (2017) and National Capital Region (2019).

Taking her career to even greater heights, Diego was head coach of the Philippines' Under-17 and Under-19 girls' national teams in 2020.

After steering the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers to their first podium finish in the pro ranks, Diego aims to break more barriers in the upcoming 2023 PVL Invitationals.

And sooner rather than later, Diego may well prove that the best man to lead the nationals to international glory is, in fact, a woman.