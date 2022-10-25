Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL

    Kim Dy steps up in Mau's absence as F2 Logistics builds momentum

    by Jillian Velasco
    2 hours ago
    Shola Alvarez
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    F2 Logistics dispatched PLDT, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20, on Tuesday to sustain its resurgence in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference at the Philsports Arena.

    Kim Kianna Dy put away 12 points on 11 attacks to earn her first Player of the Game honors while Shola Alvarez stepped up in the absence of Kalei Mau.

    F2 LOgistics

    Team captain Lindsay Stalzer pumped 19 points, 10 digs and six receptions to lead the Cargo Movers to their second straight win after a 0-2 start.

    Import Eleina Samoilenka was the lone bright spot for PLDT with 17 points as the High Speed Hitters (1-3) lost their third straight game after an opening win.

      "After the two losses, medyo mabigat talaga. We cannot stop working naman. So, kailangan tuloy-tuloy, whatever happens, and we push for that win," F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc said.

      "Every game, we should win. 'Yan ang goal naman ng team," he added.

      Lindsay Stalzer

      Despite missing Kalei Mau to an undisclosed injury, the Cargo Movers hardly missed a beat as they dominated the High Speed Hitters in key departments - 44-35 edge attacks, 9-3 in blocks, and 4-2 aces.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

