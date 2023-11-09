Eya's in-game worries eased by familiarity, connection with Kungfu Reyes

DESPITE a game-high 23 points on 20 attacks and three blocks over NXLED, Eya Laure wasn't particularly pleased with her own performance.

This, on top of a concerning development midway through the second set in which her fellow UST standout Imee Hernandez had an awkward fall and absorbed an apparent non-contact left leg injury.

On the subject of her alma mater, having her longtime college coach Kungfu Reyes on the sidelines eased her agitations on her in-game struggles.

"Hindi ako natuwa sa pinerform ko personally kasi sa service errors ko pa lang eh. Nandun din agad ‘yung frustration," said Laure.

"Every time naman na nakakausap ko si Coach Kungfu (Reyes) sa gilid, nakakalma naman ako since matagal na rin naman ako sa kanya. And of course dahil kasama ko rin mga teammates ko na nandyan din to remind me na ‘hinga lang,’ ‘composure,’ at ‘balik lang sa laro’ dahil ambigat din talaga ng mga serves na binibigay ng NXLED sa’min," she added.

Fighting for Imee

Laure also stressed how her injured teammate gave the team added motivation to hold on and prevail in a heated tug-of-war battle with a gutsy NXLED side.

"Nag-usap-usap lang kami na ‘yung game is siyempre para rin kay Imee (Hernandez). Kumbaga, meron kaming kasama na nasaktan o natumba. So siyempre kami na nandun na naglalaro, kami ‘yung lalaban para sa kanya.

"Kung anuman ‘yung gusto niyang panalo na makamit, kami ‘yung nag-work para sa kanya. Extra motivation din ‘yun para ‘di kami bumitaw at ‘di ibigay ‘yung laro nang ganun-ganun lang," Laure bared.

