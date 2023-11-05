Eya Laure cherishes first PVL battle with idol Aiza Maizo-Pontillas

EYA Laure relished the opportunity to share the court with her volleyball heroine and fellow UST great Aiza Maizo-Pontillas.

Shortly after Laure's Chery Tiggo side dealt Maizo-Pontillas' Petro Gazz its first loss of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, Laure couldn't help but share how much it meant for her to compete in the pro ranks with her 'Nang Aiza.'

"Talaga namang mindset ko ngayong game na ‘to (versus Petro Gazz) na iche-cherish ko siya kasi kung ‘di rin dahil kay Nang Aiza (Maizo-Pontillas), siguro wala ako dito ngayon," Laure said.

"Siya lang talaga ‘yung tinitingala ko at ‘yung reason kung bakit ako nag-volleyball. Nu’ng nasa UST ako, kung siguro hindi ko siya nakita, baka siguro hindi ako basta-bastang nag-volleyball at pinursue ‘yung pag-volleyball."

Laure revealed that she never had a chance to play against Maizo-Pontillas, who was also the reason why she chose the jersey No. 8 since she started playing volleyball up to this day.

"Yes siya (Aiza Maizo-Pontillas). Kaya (jersey number) 8 talaga, siya talaga ‘yung rason ng lahat," Laure shared.

"First time talaga. Never kaming naglaban ni Nang (Aiza). First time kaya sobrang chinerish ko ‘tong araw na ‘to na makaharap ‘yung idol ko.

"Kinikilig ako, and at the same time, na-iinspire talaga ako kung paano siya maglaro. Makikita mong kalmado lang talaga siya at saka ‘yung diskarte niya talaga nandu’n," she added.

