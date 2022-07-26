Akari signs another Ateneo product in Erika Raagas

AKARI nears completion of its lineup as it signed former Ateneo Blue Eagle Erika Raagas ahead of its anticipated debut in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League in October.

Akari signs Erika Raagas

The team welcomed the 5-foot-9 spiker on Tuesday.

The opposite spiker was part of Ateneo's championship run in UAAP Season 81 before she bid goodbye from the blue and white after two seasons.

Continue reading below ↓

Raagas finished as the 25th best scorer in Season 84 with 107 points off 88 attacks, 15 blocks and four aces and was instrumental in Ateneo's playoffs run as she started for the Blue Eagles in the second round to help build momentum for its bronze finish.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Power Chargers also unveiled two more recruits this week, signing Far Easter University middle blockers Gen Casugod and Ezra Madrigal.

They now join former Blue Eagles Dani Ravena, Jaja and Jho Maraguinot, Adamson's Trisha Genesis, FEU's Lycha Ebon and La Salle's Michelle Cobb under the helm of national team coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.