Ateneo reunion as Ella de Jesus set to play for Creamline in PVL Season 4

ELLA de Jesus has joined the Creamline Cool Smashers in the fourth season of Premier Volleyball League.

After spending the past three seasons with BanKo, De Jesus became the newest Cool Smashers as her team officially welcomed her on Friday morning.

De Jesus is set to reunite with former Ateneo teammates Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado as well as head coach Tai Bundit.

The trio were the cornerstone players when the Lady Eagles dethroned the thrice-to-beat De La Salle Lady Spikers in the 2014 Finals for their first UAAP crown before sweeping all 16 games the following year for a golden repeat.

The Cool Smashers have added more depth on their roster with the addition of De Jesus, who can play as spiker or libero to Open Conference MVP, Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, Pau Soriano and libero Kyla Atienza.

Creamline eyes a redemption in the Reinforced Conference after getting dethroned by Petro Gazz in the Finals last season.

The club team of Rebisco is also gunning for a ‘three-peat’ in this season’s Open Conference after sweeping last year’s edition.