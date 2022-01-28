EJ Laure turns pro, joins Chery Tiggo ahead of PVL Open title defense

EJ Laure is turning professional to beef up Chery Tiggo’s title-retention bid in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

EJ Laure in Chery Tiggo

Team manager Ronwald Dimaculangan revealed to Spin.ph that Laure is returning to action for her mother club since 2016 and they acquired Czarina Carandang and Roma Joy Doromal from the Perlas Spikers, who took a leave of absence.

EJ, the elder sister of Eya, is set for her pro debut after her UAAP comeback in 2020 only lasted for two games due to the pandemic.

She skipped last year’s PVL bubble in Ilocos Norte, where the Crossovers took down Creamline with a come-from-behind five-set victory to capture the maiden professional crown.

The 24-year-old, who was part of Foton’s title run in the 2016 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix, last played for her club in 2019 coming from a two-year layoff from volleyball.

Dimaculangan said Laure’s return and the addition of middle blocker Carandang and wing spiker Doromal would be a big boost since Jaja Santiago’s availability for the first conference tentatively set in February or March is still up in the air.

“It still depends but I think we will be ready. We have our core players still with the addition of new players. EJ Laure is also back,” he said.

“We saw potential in them and at the same time their character that they can translate to deliver the goods. They are great addition to our current pool of players. Their playing position will right fit the needs of the team.”

Jaja is serving as import for Ageo Medics, who already had six cancelled games due to Covid-19 outbreak, in Japan V.League while her elder sister Dindin is set to team up compatriot Mylene Paat at Nakhon Ratchasima for the second round of Volleyball Thailand League.

Dimaculangan assured on Thursday that Dindin and Paat will be back for the Open Conference to reinforce holdovers Jasmine Nabor, Shaya Adorador, Maika Ortiz and Buding Duremdes.

