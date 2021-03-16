Direct hiring to be banned next season as PVL starts to hold rookie draft

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is looking to hold its first-ever rookie draft next year, which means teams will no longer be allowed to hire players directly.

The Open Conference expected to start on May 10 is the PVL’s first tournament as a professional league.

"2021 will be the last year that will see teams recruit on their own. Starting next year, we will adopt a drafting system so that the weaker teams will have a chance to improve their lineups," said PVL president Ricky Palou in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Before the PVL earned professional status, teams directly recruited players, who mostly sign one-year contracts.

Now the league is in talks with the teams and players about trades, salary cap, among other things that will change in the league system.

"Trading at this point of time depends on the teams. We are also looking at proposing a salary cap," he said.

For the PVL bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna, student athletes and military players are expected to secure their special guest license from the Games and Amusement Board.

However, only NCAA secured a partnership with GAB to allow its student-athletes to play in a pro league, while UAAP players cannot join the PVL as it will forfeit their eligibility.

"The NCAA had allowed them to play sa PVL, it's up to the schools nila na lang. We haven't heard from the UAAP yet," Palou said.

Among UAAP senior players who have opted to forgo their final playing years are former Ateneo star Kat Tolentino of Choco Mucho, University of the Philippines duo Isa Molde playing for PLDT and Tots Carlos for Creamline, University of the East's Mean Mendrez and Seth Rodriguez for Petro Gazz, and Far Eastern University's Czarina Carandang and Gel Cayuna as well as Adamson's Thang Ponce, who were all signed by Perlas Spikers.

The PVL’s organizer Sports Vision is also seeking to revive the V-League for men's and women's collegiate teams.

“We will still have the collegiate division and it’s going back to the V-League. As you know it all started it there, both men’s and women’s division,” said Palou, also Sports Vision president.